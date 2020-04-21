Ombudsman program helps families during pandemic

North Dakota Department of Human Services has a program that can help families resolve concerns when COVID-19 prevents them from visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities.

It's called the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.

Program staff advocate on behalf of long-term care residents and work with individuals, families, facilities and state health department partners to open the lines of communication.

Families can use this service to navigate visitor restrictions and still be able to speak with their loved ones and caregivers on a regular basis amid this pandemic.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Karla Backman said, "We are a resource to help them deal with questions about all that's happening with modifications and regulations, restriction visitations, and just to help them process their feelings and emotions during this difficult time as well."

The Ombudsmen are not currently visiting facilities in person, but are available by phone Monday-Friday from a 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in need of these services you can call the state's Aging and Disability division at 855-462-5465, select option three and ask for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

