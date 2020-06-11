Olympic gold medal-winning Lamoureux twins named 45th and 46th recipients of ND’s Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award

Gov. Doug Burgum says the newest recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Awards are Grand Forks, hockey-playing twins Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

The two gained international fame as members of the 2018 gold medal winning Olympic ice hockey team.

Monique scored the game-tying goal and Jocelyn scored the game winner in the shootout.

The former UND players have also used their platform to fight for gender equity and internet access for low-income children.