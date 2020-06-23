Olson, Evans to lead Minot City Council

For the first time in the city’s history, two women will lead the Minot City Council.

Aldermen elected Lisa Olson as Council President during Tuesday’s reorganization meeting.

Olson was nominated by current president Mark Jantzer. First elected to the council in 2010, she will be the council’s first female president.

Olson, in turn, nominated council newcomer Carrie Evans as her Vice President.

The aldermen unanimously approved both selections.

Voters elected Evans, Tom Ross, and incumbent Stephan Podrygula to the council during this month’s election.

