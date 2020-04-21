Oilfield workers in White Shield start virtual teaching sessions during pandemic

Two oilfield workers in White Shield are teaching kids do-it-yourself and survival lessons with online videos while schools are closed.

Rig welder Della Wilkinson says she saw an opportunity to help kids away from school due to COVID-19.

"We sit on 40 acres, and there's a lot for us to do out here other than just sitting in the home," Wilkinson said.

That's why she and Pamela Nicholson started posting videos teaching students new skills. Nicholson works several oil field jobs, and she sees the important of the versatile lessons.

"They're smart, and they need to start learning these things anyway. We also did a survival class where we took them out and showed them how to look for signs for hunting animals, fruits and berries we had out there that they could eat, how to start a fire," Nicholson said.

Wilkinson says they're looking forward to growing their platform as much as social distancing allows.

"People have been hitting us up that they want to come, but right now we can't all be together in a big classroom. Hopefully we'll get more students out here," Wilkinson said.

Nicholson says she wants to help kids be ready to enter the work force.

"[We want students to] be able to go out and make a living whenever they do graduate from school," Nicholson said.

Wilkinson and Nicholson are planning on starting a YouTube page. You can find it by searching Buffalo Rock Homeschooling.

