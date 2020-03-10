Oil prices make slight comeback before Russia/OPEC talks

Oil prices have rebounded to about $34 per barrel, an increase from the 30-year low they hit Monday.

The drop comes after Russia dissolved ties with OPEC.

Oil prices have recovered slightly but experts say we won't know what to expect until Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two are set to meet Wednesday to discuss Russia's alliance with OPEC. With the alliance in question, Saudi Arabia and Russia have launched into a price war for market share.

Lower prices will hurt the U.S. oil industry and large producers in North Dakota.

"The best outcome is for OPEC to receive some sort of conciliatory remarks from Russia that says they will work with OPEC and take this the other way. We could see oil prices snap back as fast as they come down. Unfortunately that is not the likely outcome," said Heartland Investor Services' Eugene Graner.

Graner says it's much more likely Russia and OPEC stay on a price competitive range of increasing market share.

He says U.S. and North Dakota oil production might become collateral damage if this happens and prices continue to drop.