Oil prices drop into the negatives today according to WTI markets

The governor says economists figuratively saw a flock of black swans Monday.

That's how he described the combination of extremely rare conditions that led to the price of oil hitting a historic low today, negative $37 a barrel.

That means those with oil futures contracts that came due today had to pay others that much to take oil off their hands.

“For the moment, this feels a little bit like economic armageddon for North Dakota because we have such a dependence on, particularly at the state level, of paying for our state expenses with oil and gas tax revenue,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Producers were worried when the price of oil hovered around $20 since March, already experiencing harsh cutbacks in production.

But early this afternoon, the price dropped to 20 cents a barrel and then dipped into the negatives for the rest of the afternoon.

That has producers and state leaders on edge.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council says this is the lowest price of oil it has ever seen.

"Nobody expected crude oil to drop to basically a penny, so this is a message that the storage is filling across the world and across the U.S.," said North Dakota Petroleum Council president.

After speaking with Ness, oil prices dropped into the negatives according to WTI markets.

These prices are at the hands of the extraction companies who have to pay more to move oil.

"Oil has to be trucked, or at least some area has to take it off quick. And so the price of oil is still depressed, it's just not negative,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc.

Graner says the market will start trading at the June price Tuesday, which is still about $20 a barrel.

But ,state budgets may still take a hit if futures prices are not certain.

"Assuming that the commodities market itself has all available information and is going to have the most reasonable outlook for prices, a lot of times that is proven to be more accurate than the economic forecasters."

Morrissette says the state's general funding is secured, but other funding, like the Prairie Dog fund, could be in jeopardy if these market prices continue.

Gov. Burgum says when comparing this year to a few years ago, it's hard to avoid budget cuts at $18 a barrel.

But, he says the state is at a better starting point now than they were back then.

