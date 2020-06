In a meeting this week, oil industry regulators cautioned about a new wave of unemployment that is coming for the industry that already has more than 9,000 claims.

“By the end of next week, it's my understanding, certainly by the end of this month of June the PPP program will have expired for these folks,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources Director.

Helms predicts that the month of June will start to show some improvement in production after it dropped off in April and May.