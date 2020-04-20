OSHA investigates Grand Forks plant at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a plant in Grand Forks where an outbreak of COVID-19 has happened.

OSHA confirmed Monday that it is looking into LM Wind Power and working to determine if standards and regulations were violated.

Last week, 426 tests were performed at a drive-thru site held at LM Wind Power, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The company is a unit of General Electric.

A total of 128 people tested positive for COVID-19 and that includes employees or those who had close contact, according to NDDOH.

OSHA said it can’t reveal details or comment further until the investigation is complete.