OMB working on preparing guidelines for the next budget section

The Office of Management and Budget is working on preparing guidelines for the next budget section by making a new forecast for this biennium.

OMB says there are a few things in the state's favor this biennium when it comes to the budget. The state's income was trending about a hundred million dollars above appropriations when all of this started and started the biennium with $65 million left over from last year. In case of emergencies there is also more than $700 million in the budget stabilization fund, which is the highest it has ever been.

The state has to make a certain amount of budget cuts across the board before they are allowed to access the stabilization fund.

"We haven't gotten to that point yet, but we're working on a forecast that would tell us if we need to look at an across the board budget reduction or an access of monies in the budget stabilization fund. We're not at that point yet, we're trying to put that information together," said Joe Morrissette, OMB director.

State lawmakers increased the budget stabilization fund's limit in 2017 to be equal to 15 percent of the budget. They dealt with a billion dollar budget shortfall during an oil downturn two years before.

The fund only just reached it's cap last month.

