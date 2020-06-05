Nursing homes allowed to start outdoor visits

Gov. Doug Burgum ,R-N.D., signed an executive order that allows long-term care facilities to restart outdoor visits with families, and puts them on a path for indoor visits in the coming weeks.

The outdoor visits must be held in a “safe place," and visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks, and can only be done on a by-appointment basis.

The state said that the is visitation reopenings will be implemented in a stages.

Each long-term care facility must submit a plan for approval for qualification to these re-openings.

The first stage is one that all long term care facilities can start doing now, which are outdoor visitations with families as well as some indoor events like dinners or bingo nights among the residents.

The second phase is a 14-day waiting period, where there can be no new cases among the residents.

If a facility follows all of these steps, they can begin doing in door visitations with families.

However, if a care facility finds a case of coronavirus among the residents, they much return to square one.

"The key here is for us to try to be, when we say 'approving the plan', we're not doing that from a standpoint of control. We're doing that from a standpoint of 'how can we help each of these 218 facilities safely reopen as quickly as possible. That's the goal that we're trying to get to,” said Burgum.

One of the main factors in a facilities reopening is the level of risk within that county. The DHS spent the week calculating the level of risk within each county to gauge the risk of catching the virus in that county.

Also restarting are jury trials and in-person court proceedings.

While North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen said they are still encouraging video conferencing whenever possible, he added that some proceedings are impossible to be held online.

"Currently for the next year we have 3404 jury trials scheduled that number will continue to grow everyday. So if we don't start to being our jury trial process it will simply become unmanageable,” said Jensen.

Jury trials are set to return on July 1, and summons have already been sent out.

The Chief Justice added that all jury trials will follow the typical safety guidelines and the court rooms will be supplying PPE.

The guidelines will include social distancing by using the entire space of the courtroom, rather than just being in the jury box.