Number of new COVID-19 cases holds steady; total case numbers rise

Researchers said the U.S. is beginning to flatten the curve.

But coming out on the other side involves every state's data, which is differing greatly across borders.

While some states are still seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, the majority are seeing similar numbers of new cases each day or even case decreases.

While North Dakota's average new case rate has been holding quite steady, total cases may be a different story.

Flattening the curve refers to those active cases of infected people who need health care resources.

Leveling out the spike of cases ensures the health system will not be overwhelmed.

“For those who say that the state isn’t doing enough to slow the spread, I would ask them again to keep looking at the numbers and understand what we’re trying to manage, which is we’re trying to manage capacity of hospital care. This is the two curves we talk about, the curve and the line. One is flattening the curve, which we’re doing, and then raising the line for the hospital care,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

As reopening businesses begins, total active case numbers continue to climb, reaching 660 today.

Governor Burgum said it's important to keep lags in testing data in mind when analyzing our state's curve.