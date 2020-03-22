No new COVID-19 cases in ND

The North Dakota Department of Health showed no new cases of COVID-19 on their website Sunday morning.

There are 28 positive cases in the state. Three additional people are being monitored for symptoms of the virus.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in. Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.