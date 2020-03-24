Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College making spring semester changes

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College will continue online/hybrid instruction for the remainder of the 2020 semester, according to President Dr. Twyla Baker.

In a letter sent out Monday, Baker said students will receive communication from their advisors and instructors regarding class arrangements.

Some in-person instruction will have to continue for the college’s CTE courses. Baker tells Your News Leader face-to-face instruction will be limited, and there will be no more than three people allowed in a classroom at a time, including the instructor.

Baker said the college has canceled its spring 2020 commencement ceremony, though graduates will still receive their degrees and certificates.

All business communications will be conducted by U.S. Mail only, and students are instructed not to go to the business office but rather communicate with staff by email.

The school had extended its spring break through March 27.

Baker said the college currently services roughly 200 students, and offers Bachelor’s and Associate’s degrees as well as certificate programs.

