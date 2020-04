Organizations responding to immediate needs caused by COVID-19 are getting some help.

The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation awarded $16,000 from the newly established Relief Fund for a grand total of $30,000 dispersed to community programs.

The money will go to Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties.

They recently distributed the money to seven programs including Family Crisis Shelter, Crosby Kids Daycare and the North and West Segments of the Three Affiliated Tribes.