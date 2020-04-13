Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation Relief Fund

A COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the northwest corner of the State has raised nearly $73,000.

The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation's recent round of donations to organizations and non-profits tackling this crisis totaled $10,000.

Five thousand dollars went toward the purchase of gas cards for families in need, $4,000 to the McKenzie County Healthcare System to provide childcare to workers, and $1,000 to Walt's Market in Williston providing free meals to students currently out of school.

Fourteen grants totaling $40,000 have been donated throughout Williams, McKenzie, Divide and Mountrail Counties in the past three weeks.

"Very pleased. It's gone well, probably even above our expectations. Obviously, we knew there was a lot of need out there and we're hearing from these different organizations each week needing funds and we're happy that we can have the resources to help them out and hope to continue to do that," said NWNDCF Board of Directors President Ward Koeser.

Anyone wanting to support the Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.

