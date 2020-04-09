North Dakota's oil and gas

North Dakota's oil tax revenue feeds the Prairie Dog Fund, used for infrastructure projects, but with the hit the industry has suffered, some projects may not happen.

State officials say the volatility makes that hard to forecast, but if prices stay too low for the rest of the biennium, the municipal infrastructure bucket may not fill until January or February, though that's unlikely.

“This is such a volatile time for oil and gas. Those are the biggest unknowns right now, but then on top of that we have the COVID-19 crisis with an unprecedented amount of business closures," said Joe Morrissette, OMB director.

OMB is working on an official forecast to begin budgeting for the next biennium.

