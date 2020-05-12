North Dakota's curve hasn't reached its peak; active COVID-19 cases are still climbing

North Dakota is opening back up despite not reaching the other side of the curve.

Although health experts said it's difficult to make projections, they do have ways of measuring where we're currently at in our state.

The state and health care facilities are using their own models to measure whether our state's active coronavirus cases are increasing, decreasing or remaining stagnant.

“What we see in the models of the healthcare providers at the largest facilities in the state, we do not believe that we have hit the peak yet and are on the way down,” said state Chief Operating Officer, Tammy Miller.

Even though we're still climbing upward, Miller said reopening businesses in North Dakota is safe.

She said our state has some of the lowest numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the country with a high level of testing and enough health care capacity.