North Dakota's census response rate is below the national average, but one town has achieved a landmark goal.

North River, North Dakota is the first and only city in the nation so far to have a 100 percent response rate on the census. The town of 55 achieved the goal in the last couple weeks.

“It is impressive and I think it had to do with one single person, and that's the auditor, and it was really great to have North Dakota, a North Dakota community leading that effort,” said demographer, Kevin Iverson.

Bismarck and Lincoln move to the final round of the census craziness tournament on June 18th with respective rates of 73 and 79 percent.