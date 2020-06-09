Nehring and Andahl secure state representative seats in District 8

Dave Nehring and David Andahl have secured state representative seats in North Dakota’s 8th district.

The two candidates were endorsed by Gov. Doug Burgum and the district party.

Burgum contributed to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which ran negative advertisements against incumbent Jeff Delzer’s campaign.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer spoke up for Delzer’s character, but it wasn’t enough to secure him the seat.

The fourth candidate, Bob Wheeler, tried to connect with his district by coining himself as the true political outsider.

But Nehring and Andahl, who also call themselves political outsiders, will be the pair moving forward to the general election.