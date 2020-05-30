North Dakotans travel to Florida to see space launch

For the first time in nine years, Americans launched into space from U.S. soil and two North Dakotans traveled to the launch site to witness history.

Carl Nelson and Levi Jorn-Stad joined their cousin Noah Jorn-Stad , who lives in Alaska at the launch site in Florida.

The cousins say they've always been fans of Teslas and SpaceX so when they heard about a new rocket launch they decided they wanted to get up close view. They describe the sight as surreal.

"I think you can get a lot of excitement for Americans being launched from American soil returning to space and so we wanted to be a part, see a part of what the history for that is and kind of feed into that excitement," said Fargo naive, Carl Nelson.

The Falcon 9 rocket weighs more than 1.2 million pounds which propelled the astronauts in low Earth orbit in only about 15 minutes where they will stay from another 19 hours before docking with the International Space Station.