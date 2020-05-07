North Dakota water issues addressed in federal committee legislation

A federal water infrastructure bill package cleared a large hurdle Thursday towards storing and distributing clean water.

The Senate Environment and Public Works committee has advanced two water infrastructure measures that would provide more than $19 billion to communities around the country.

North Dakota's senators say America's Water Infrastructure Act and the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act would include plans to repair irrigation systems, offer flood protection, and improve access to clean drinking water.

North Dakota would benefit through the bill's doubled funding for developing water systems for schools, parks and communities. It would also increase flood protection for Minot.

"This is authorization to build phase four of the flood protection for the Minot area by the Army Corps of Engineers," says Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

The bills had bipartisan support at the federal level.

"It's not often an issue unites states ranging from North Dakota to Oregon to Oklahoma to Washington, however, when states are granted a right we expect them to be observed," says Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Lawmakers say the legislation would give clear guidance to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help where local leaders need them.

The senators say the legislation would offer specific attention to each communities' varying water needs.

