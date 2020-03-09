North Dakota stores running out of toilet paper

This is a look at the toilet paper aisle at Target in Bismarck Monday afternoon.

Dina Maas sent us this picture and says you can’t see it by this picture, but there were just a few packs of toilet paper left.

Maas says Target also has a sign up at check-out limiting how many sanitizing items like Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer that customers can buy.

Other viewers have reached out to us telling us there are similar sights at other big box stores in Western North Dakota.

Viewers also tells us that toilet paper on Amazon is running out as well and prices are climbing.

