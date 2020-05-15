North Dakota staying on top of contact tracing investigations

Some states have scaled back on contact tracing efforts due to large numbers of positive tests overwhelming their systems.

But North Dakota health leaders said their contact tracers are still working effectively.

State health leaders said they're exceeding their goal of a four-hour minimum to contact positive COVID-19 cases, contacting individuals who test positive in an average of one hour.

“If you're not able to track down these positive individuals within 24 hours, I think that you've lost the effectiveness of contact tracing,” said State Health Officer, Mylynn Tufte.

Tufte said contact tracing case investigations are crucial for classifying where someone contracted COVID-19 and ensuring that those positive cases are quarantining.