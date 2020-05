North Dakota Labor Market Information (NDLMI) says the unemployment rate for North Dakota for the month of April is 9.2%.

It’s up 6.5% from the prior month and up 6.7% from this time a year ago.

More than 37,000 people were unemployed in April.

The national unemployment rate was 14.4%.

NDLMI also says the seasonally adjusted rate for ND was 8.5%, also a series record.