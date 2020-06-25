North Dakota has decrease in unemployment rate

After months of closures, business across the country are reopening -- but jobless claims continue to roll in at an unprecedented rate.

North Dakota is seeing slight relief after reaching a record high.

May unemployment rates have gone down since April for both North Dakota and the nation.

In May, the national unadjusted unemployment rate was 13%.

However, in May last year, the nation was only at 3.4% unemployment.

The North Dakota unadjusted unemployment rate for May sits at 8.6%.

North Dakota was at a 2.1% unemployment rate in May of last year.

However, Job Service North Dakota officers say the number of unemployed North Dakotans continues to dwindle.

"As we're getting further out from the pandemic and the federal assistance, we're seeing fewer and fewer new, initial claims each week. That, we believe is tied into the opening of businesses and loosening of restrictions all across the state," said Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

Although North Dakota jobless claims are trending down, economists say the national numbers sit higher than anticipated.

