The annual Iditarod dog sled race has begun in Alaska. Mushers race on the Iditarod Trail between Anchorage and Nome, Alaska.

Forty-four-year-old Kelly Maixner, a North Dakota native, is racing once again. In 2018, Maixner finished in 17th place.

Maixner is currently in 35th place and has made it to the Skwentna checkpoint.

The race stretches just under 1,000 miles and Your News Leader will be tracking his progress all month long.