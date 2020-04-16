North Dakota dispatchers are screening all callers for COVID-19 symptoms

Law enforcement agencies around the state are using equipment to protect themselves from coming into contact with COVID-19.

Now State Radio dispatchers are doing their part to screen all calls to prepare first responders in the field.

Weeks ago, dispatchers began screening medical calls asking people if they have a fever, headache or difficulty breathing.

Now they’re screening all calls into the center that would cause a first responder to be in contact with someone in the public.

“As community spread occurred, that quickly transitioned to all calls of service where a responder is likely to have contact with someone out in the field, those questions need to be asked,” said Dan Donlin, director of State Radio

The State Radio serves 23 of North Dakota 53 counties.

Director Dan Donlin says dispatchers communicate with nearly 4,000 first responders around the state.

