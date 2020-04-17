North Dakota at an all-time high for jobless claims

More than 27,000 jobless claims were filed last month in North Dakota. An all-time high.

The previous high was in April of 1997 with more than 13,000 claims. The trigger then was historic spring flooding.

Last month, all 20 industries and 53 counties reported increases in initial claims.

North Dakota Labor Market Information Center says the state’s unemployment rate was 2.7% for the month of March.

The state’s first reported case of COVID-19 was March 11.

ND LMI says it is expected April statistics will be more reflective of the COVID-19 impact.