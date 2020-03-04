North Dakota Women's Business Center hosts Leading Ladies Luncheon

In honor of National Women's History Month, the North Dakota Women's Business Center is hosting its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon.

The luncheon honored five women from various industries who are making a difference in North Dakota. The five shared their stories through a panel discussion.

The NDWBC says the luncheon creates an intimate experience between the honorees and the audience through learning about each of the five’s experiences as women leaders in diverse fields.

NDWBC’s communications coordinator Kirsten Berger said, “To share these stories of these women who are accomplishing great things picks us up, picks everybody up and that's a beautiful thing and we all need to know that it's possible and that we can do it and we're going to do it together. "

The organization also reminded attendees this celebration was for them and their achievements as well.

KFYR's Donna Hardt was one of the five women honored.

