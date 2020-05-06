North Dakota Stockmen aiding food pantries

Lines are growing at food pantries across the state and ranchers are stepping up. The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and Stockmen’s Foundation have put together about $20,000 for a program they call "beef relief." They're giving the money to the Great Plains Food Bank to buy North Dakota beef.

“Our neighbors and communities were laid off from work, asked not to go in. The food bank lines are extremely long and it's not because we're standing there for a hand out. It's because they needed to supply their family with food and for me it's all about helping your neighbor,” said Warren Zenker, NDSF president.

With processing slowing down they hope this will help keep beef on the menu for the food bank.

