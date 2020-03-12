North Dakota State Fair to release grandstand lineup Friday

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair will release its 2020 grandstand lineup Friday morning.
The State Fair released its theme for 2020: “Now It’s Really Summer!”
The fair announced at last year’s festival that country music duo Dan + Shay would perform at the 2020 version, though the rest of the lineup has been a secret up until now.
The fair will reveal the grandstand lineup at 7 a.m.
The 2020 North Dakota State Fair runs July 17-25 in Minot.
You can find info on tickets at: https://ndstatefair.com/