North Dakota State Fair responds to COVID-19 concerns

The North Dakota State Fair says it is planning to operate its yearly festival as normal for now, despite public concerns over COVID-19.

Tickets will go on sale on March 31 at 8 a.m. You can purchase them online or at the fair ground.

Fair organizers say they are in touch with the state Health Department, and in the event of a cancellation, all tickets bought from them will be refunded.

Also, as of now, management with the fair says that country duo Dan + Shay are still scheduled to perform the final day of the fair, even though they group has postponed the spring leg of their tour.

ND State Fair Manager Renae Korslien says refunds will be given in the event of a cancellation.

"If the entire fair gets cancelled we will refund your tickets. So many people worry about that so, for that reason, if it all shut down we absolutely will,” Korslien said.

To find out more information, log onto ndstatefair.com

