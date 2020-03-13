North Dakota State Fair Lineup

MINOT, ND - The State Fair has announced it's 2020 musical lineup.
Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra & special guest Tonic, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, and Collective Soul, Better than Ezra & special guest Tonic with the already announced concert with Dan + Shay.
Tickets go on sale March 31st at 8am.
***If the entire North Dakota State Fair is canceled, only tickets purchased from the North Dakota State Fair will be refunded.***
All five country concerts plus two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for one price, $110.
Saturday, July 18th – Eric Church
Sunday, July 19th – Ashley McBryde
Monday, July 20th – Enduro Races
Tuesday, July 21st – Freestyle Motocross
Wednesday, July 22nd – Sawyer Brown
Thursday, July 23rd – Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
Saturday, July 25th – Dan + Shay
Rock Concerts –
Friday, July 17th – Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra & special guest Tonic - $35
Friday, July 24th – Billy Idol - $55
The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in North Dakota. The nine-day event is host to around 300,000 people and is held the third week of July. This year’s dates are July 17-25, 2020.