North Dakota State Fair Lineup

The State Fair has announced it's 2020 musical lineup.

Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra & special guest Tonic, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, and Collective Soul, Better than Ezra & special guest Tonic with the already announced concert with Dan + Shay.

Tickets go on sale March 31st at 8am.

***If the entire North Dakota State Fair is canceled, only tickets purchased from the North Dakota State Fair will be refunded.***

All five country concerts plus two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for one price, $110.

Saturday, July 18th – Eric Church

Sunday, July 19th – Ashley McBryde

Monday, July 20th – Enduro Races

Tuesday, July 21st – Freestyle Motocross

Wednesday, July 22nd – Sawyer Brown

Thursday, July 23rd – Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

Saturday, July 25th – Dan + Shay

Rock Concerts –

Friday, July 17th – Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra & special guest Tonic - $35

Friday, July 24th – Billy Idol - $55

The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in North Dakota. The nine-day event is host to around 300,000 people and is held the third week of July. This year’s dates are July 17-25, 2020.