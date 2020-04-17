North Dakota Job Service will receive nearly $510,000 through Dislocated Worker Grant

Unemployment claims are skyrocketing nationwide.

More than 53,000 North Dakotans have filed, shattering the previous record of about 13,444 in 1997.

Nearly $510,000 will be available for the Job Service of North Dakota through the Dislocated Worker Grant in the CARES Act.

The funding is intended to create temporary jobs for those currently out of work because of the pandemic.

The Department of Labor chose North Dakota as one of only 26 recipients.

"We have to deploy those dollars as effectively as possible and there's no one size fits all, every state is different," says Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

The Small Business Administration says North Dakota is experiencing almost three times as many unemployment claims this year than they did last year.

"As you know our claims are skyrocketing. A lot of it is due to the pandemic, but a lot of it is due to the oil industry and also with the impacts to the coal industries,” says ND Workforce Safety Director Bryan Klipfel.

But some lawmakers say they see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"There's a way out of this challenge we're in right now. We did not come into this downturn the way we've come into others in the past. And if we can keep businesses in tact right now, we can get back up and going more quickly," says U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

Scalia says they can consider plans to reopen the economy while maintaining current social distancing practices.

If you need unemployment assistance, you can go to www.jobsnd.com for more information.

