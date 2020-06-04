North Dakota JC Penney locations safe, for now

JC Penney released an initial list of stores across the country that would be closing permanently, though no locations in North Dakota are on the first chopping block.

The 118-year-old retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, and indicated that it would shutter 242 locations for good.

The company released a list Thursday of 154 of the locations that would close, but none are in the Peace Garden State.

Locations in Bozeman, Mont., and Brookings, S.D., are among the stores closing.

JC Penney has stores in Minot, Bismarck, Williston, Grand Forks, and Fargo.