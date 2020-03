The North Dakota Game and Fish department wants anyone who spots a Whooping Crane in the state to report it.

These endangered birds are migrating through the state, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to track them.

They say the birds are flying from Arkansas to their nesting grounds in Texas, a nearly a 2,500 mile flight.

If you see any Whooping Cranes in the state, you are asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offices at 701-442-5474.