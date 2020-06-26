North Dakota Forestry Service prepares for wildfires during Fourth of July weekend

In Arizona, the "Bush Fire" has burned more than 190,000 acres in parts of Tonto National Forest.

North Dakota Forestry Services said it's ready to respond there if needed, although the immediate focus is here at home for the Fourth of July.

"In North Dakota, our grass fuels fire (that) does move very quickly through them. So just lighting a firework off and having it go in the grass; have something nearby like a nose or maybe a bucket full of water," said crew lead, Hunter Noor.

Although western North Dakota is facing drought conditions, Noor said the fire danger remains low.

Last year, more than 480 fires burned about 6,300 acres in the state.

