North Dakota Face Mask Warriors supporting front-line workers

Across the country, people who are part of the Facebook group Face Mask Warriors are doing their part to make sure medical workers are protected by making masks for them.

The North Dakota division has more than 400 members, and the Minot team gave Trinity Health workers roughly 1,000 masks so far.

Darcy Bjertness, the organizer of the North Dakota Division, said she feels thankful to be able to contribute.

“Oh, man, it feels phenomenal. It feels like we're actually able to do something to help out the efforts. We have so much respect for medical workers, and they are putting their own lives on the line to take care of us, if one of us was to get sick, so anything we can do to help them is just what we want to do,” Bjertnesss told Your News Leader.

Bjertnesss said they are looking for more mask sewers for the Bismarck team.

To join or contribute to the groups' efforts visit the North Dakota Face Mask Warriors Facebook Page.

