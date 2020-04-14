North Dakota Director's Cut

The oil and gas industry has been struggling in the past month, but before the market took a tumble, North Dakota's production numbers were nearly on target in February.

The state hit an all time high, producing more than 3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and capturing 87% of it.

Nearly reaching the industrial commission's goal of 88%.

The state also produced 42 million barrels of oil, an increase from January.

North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms also addressed industry job losses saying that two thousand lost their jobs in the month of March.

"If we see the kind of reduction in drilling and fracking activity that the service companies are projecting, that could extend by another 6,000 jobs out to a total of somewhere between 8,000 and 8,500 job losses before things turn around and start to come back," said Helms.

The February report was overshadowed by the coronavirus effects that we've witnessed in the last two months. Helms touched on one forecast that he's looked at recently following the most recent OPEC plus agreement.

"The demand for diesel, gasoline, jet fuel is going to continue to decline into probably the first half of May. That's a real serious situation which means we haven't seen the bottom of this market yet," said Helms.

He also mentioned that some countries are starting to make their way out of the nosedive.

"Chinese demand has begun to recover so they've regained about half of what they lost during their major shutdown for the COVID virus, but they're not projecting to be back at pre-virus levels until the fourth quarter of this year," said Helms.

North Dakota has lost 20 active drilling rigs since February, and about a quarter of frack crews.

