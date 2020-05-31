North Dakota Department of Tourism has had to readjust their campaign due to the pandemic

Director of Tourism and Marketing Sara Otte Coleman says the department took existing campaign video and rewrote the script to remind North Dakotans that we're all in this together.

One of the biggest changes is the switch to marketing to residents. She said the focus is to feature attractions in state that lost money during the pandemic to people that live here.

"We really regrouped pretty quickly to try and figure out what we could do immediately that would help," said Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman said tourism ended up pulling about $250,000 from regional ads and using it on in-state marketing.

She said tourism was able to break even despite the campaign changes and post production cost.

So far, she said the state has lost about $428 million in visitor spending.