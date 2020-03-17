North Dakota Department of Instruction to hold daily conferences

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is conducting daily 5 p.m. CST phone conferences to keep parents and students up to date.

Students were told to stay home from school by the governor on Sunday through this week.

The first conference was Tuesday.

In it, she mentioned plans for nutrition, special education, virtual opportunities and future plans. One of the main points is there is still no definite timeline on when schools will be allowed to reconvene.

As for nutrition needs, the summer food service program, created in 1968, is the primary source.

She says many schools don’t have this.

Baesler says currently in Century Code, there is no authority to leverage virtual or online learning. The Governor may sign an executive order to change that.

There is guidance that’s been sent out on virtual learning. A toolkit created by Department of Public Instruction, Department of Health, Emergency Services and the Governor’s office for best practices. For more information check out www.nd.giv/dpi/ She added this is a growing document.

DPI has also identified students who do not have suitable internet access. To help them out, Dakota Carrier Network and North Dakota Broadband are working to find solutions to get those kids free internet access for up to four months.

Baesler says she wants to: “Empower” young people to come up with solutions. “Their role is critical.”

When it comes to assessment North Dakota will apply for a waiver of accountability and assessment to the United States Department of Education.