North Dakota Department of Health urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations

With a new school year looming, the state Health Department is urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations.

North Dakota state law requires students in grades kindergarten through 12 to have a minimum number of immunizations before they can attend school, but fear of COVID-19 has made a lot of parents nervous.

Health experts say vaccinating kids against preventable diseases is the best way to stop the spread of infection.

North Dakota Department of Health Epidemiologist Jenny Galbraith said, "It will likely be months before a COVID-19 vaccine is available, but in the meantime we have safe, proven effective vaccines that can prevent vaccine preventable diseases. "

ND Department of Health leaders are encouraging parents to get their children shots now, rather than waiting until right before school starts, or in case COVID-19 numbers go up in the fall.

Galbraith said: "We really want to make sure people or those children are up-to-date before they kind of join that congregate setting again. That's when it's going to be most effective."

If you don't know which vaccines your child, needs check with your health care provider.

For more information on school immunization requirements go to: https://www.health.nd.gov/immunize

