North Dakota Department of Health investigating an outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to bagged salad mixes

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting six cases of Cyclospora infection associated with bagged salad mixes.

“The cases in North Dakota are part of a larger outbreak occurring among midwestern states,” said Laura Cronquist, epidemiologist with the NDDoH. “All six individuals consumed Marketside brand salad. The NDDoH continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other public health agencies in this ongoing investigation.”

The illness is associated with the consumption of bagged salad mixes distributed in the Midwest. Salads sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and Walmart stores have been recalled from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Consumers in these 12 states should check their homes for the recalled salads and throw remaining salad away. Recalled salads include:

Marketside brand 12-ounce and 24-ounce bagged Classic Iceberg Salad (sold at Walmart stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin).

Little Salad Bar brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold at ALDI stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin).

Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad (sold at Hy-Vee stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin).

According to the CDC, as of June 26, 206 cases from eight states have been reported in the United States. Twenty-three cases have been hospitalized. None of the North Dakota cases have been hospitalized.

Cyclosporiasis is an illness caused by Cyclospora, a single-celled parasite. Symptoms include nausea, watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, tiredness, abdominal cramping and body aches. Symptoms usually develop about one week after infection, although the incubation period can range from two days to two weeks. People in good health generally recover without treatment. In the United States, most infections are related to the consumption of contaminated fruits and vegetables. People who travel internationally and drink untreated water or eat local produce are also at risk. Direct transmission from person to person does not occur. People who become ill after consuming salad should consult with their health care provider.

To reduce the risk of cyclosporiasis, people should:

Wash hands before and after handling fresh produce.

Wash fresh produce before consuming it.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within two hours. Store fruits and vegetables away from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Avoid drinking contaminated water.

Use separate cutting boards for fresh produce and raw meats and poultry.

Clean and disinfect food preparation work surfaces.

To learn more about the outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to bagged salad mixes, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/parasites/cyclosporiasis/outbreaks/2020/index.html. More information about cyclosporiasis can be found at www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/foodborne-and-gastrointestinal-illness/cyclosporiasis.