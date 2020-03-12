North Dakota Democrats cancel convention

North Dakota Democrats announced Thursday morning that they have cancelled their convention in Minot due to concerns over coronavirus. They were expected to hold the convention march 19-22 to nominate statewide candidates and elect delegates for the national convention. However, the party said they are now looking for alternative plans.

“In the interests of the community health and the safety of our supporters and delegates, we believe it is in the best interest to cancel the convening of our state convention. We are working on alternate plans to ensure that we meet all legal deadlines for our statewide candidates, national delegates, and other required business,” said Party Chair Kylie Oversen.