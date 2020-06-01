North Dakota DOT rolls out online appointment system

The North Dakota Department of Transportation rolled out an online appointment scheduling system on May 12 to run more smoothly.

Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer said the department has gone from fielding roughly 3,500 calls on May 11 to recently just 1,500 calls with 400-600 emails.

The new system allows DOT workers to help in areas that the department deems to have priority as it catches up on monthly backlogs.

"This priority system has been working quite well, and it's allowed us to get through the people that need the service the quickest. We can direct more of the people that were on the phones to offer more services at the counters," said Schaffer.

You can complete an online request for an appointment and learn more about priority groups by visiting dot.nd.gov.

