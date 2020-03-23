North Dakota Chess Association makes their move to keep kids busy

The North Dakota Chess Association wants to keep kids busy while they're out of classes.

President of the association Todd Wolf is organizing online chess tournaments for kids K-12. About eighty students from BisMan and Minot have already signed up.

"Learning how to settle down, problem solving skills, thinking analyzing, and educationally it's been proven to benefit kids as far as testing reading and science and math and such," said Todd Wolf, ND Chess association president.

If you'd like to sign up you, contact Todd Wolf on Facebook.​