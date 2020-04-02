North Dakota Alcoholics Anonymous moves meetings online

Those dealing with addiction are facing their own unique set of problems as people are advised to self-quarantine.

Local A.A. is run by volunteers and members. They say it is extremely important to stick together under these circumstances.

Meetings are no longer being held in person. Members can now meet up online using Zoom-- a platform for video conferencing.

Members say Zoom has allowed them to stay connected and focused on recovery.

"With alcoholism, we naturally isolate and stay hidden and struggle alone. So, it is vital that we come together so that we can identity and gain help and support and learn about the program of recovery," said Judith, a member of North Dakota Alcoholics Anonymous.

Most local meetings are being held at same day and time as they were before the switch to Zoom. Anyone new can join these meetings as long as they identify as an alcoholic or have a desire to stop drinking.

For information on meeting access codes, times and other resources, you can visit aanorthdakota.org.

