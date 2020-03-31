North Country Oil power washes Parshall

A local businesses is trying to make sure common surfaces in the community are sanitized.

North Country Oil is doing their part to keep the Parshall community clean and healthy.

The company began power washing local businesses in Parshall in early March.

“We want to be there to help and serve our community,” said owner Mark Lagor.

They have sanitized at least 25 public places, such as schools, gas stations and restaurants.

Lagor said employers were grateful for the help.

“Just going through town I get the thumbs up from people. I get calls ‘hey we really appreciate you guys taking care of our community,’” said Lagor.

The company cleaned the exteriors free of charge and offered a small rate to also clean the insides.

Lagor says he feels a duty to give back to the area that he cares about.

“We are here to serve another, I believe that's what it means to be an American to help our neighbors so let’s all get out there and help each other,” he said.

Lago said he will continue to offer the service until Parshall is completely clean.

He also said he has also reached out to other communities including Minot to offer sanitizing services during this time.

Photos/videos courtesy: Jerilyn Patenaude