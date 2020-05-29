Non-urgent surgeries resume at CHI St. Alexius Health

CHI St. Alexius Health is resuming all non-urgent surgeries.

The hospital postponed elective procedures on March 25, allowing the facilities to conserve vital resources including medical supplies, and free-up staff and beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders say the postponing of surgeries did have an economic impact on the hospital.

While there were no non-essential surgeries going on hospital leaders say they saw a 50%-60% decrease in out-patient and in-patient volumes but now that some of the North Dakota Health restriction have been lifted more patients are starting to come back and CHI officials say they have protocols in place to keep the returning patients safe.

All patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their elective surgeries.

Staff say they haven't treated a patient with COVID-19 in about three weeks but if they receive a patient with the virus they will be secluded form all other patients and staff for treatment.

Bismarck’s CHI St. Alexius Chief Medical Officer Lisa Laurent said, "Every single person in the hospital masks. Every single person who enters our facility is screened for either a temperature or signs and symptoms that could be related to an infection."

All CHI St. Alexius Health facilities have re-opened the elective surgery options but protocol may be slightly different due to the number of COVID cases in the area.

If there are any questions or concerns about elective surgeries reach out to your care provider.

