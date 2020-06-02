No positives from recent COVID-19 target testing in Ward County

A recent COVID-19 target testing event of law enforcement agencies and jail inmates in Ward County yielded no positive results, according to First District Health Unit.

According to the healthcare provider, 136 people were tested, including Ward County employees, City of Minot employees, first responders in Burlington and Surrey, and inmates with the Ward County Jail.

The target testing event was prompted following positive test results last month within the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Trinity Health, though many of the positive cases retested as negative after a malfunction was discovered at the state lab.

